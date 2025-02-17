Mainsail Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $272.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

