Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

Mainstreet Equity stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of $123.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

