MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMYT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,316,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 51.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $44,521,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,814 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $9,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $103.58 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

