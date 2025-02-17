Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,948,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 2,201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
Man Wah Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Man Wah
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.