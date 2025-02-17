Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,948,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 2,201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.