Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 906.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 33.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $184.29 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.