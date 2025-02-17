Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maris-Tech Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ MTEKW opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Maris-Tech has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

