Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Maris-Tech Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ MTEKW opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Maris-Tech has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
About Maris-Tech
