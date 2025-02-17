Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 3.7% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,869.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,782.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,664.07.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 97.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

