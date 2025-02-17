Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 657.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LCUT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

