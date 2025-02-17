Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $616,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. CWM LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.8 %

CENTA stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

