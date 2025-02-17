Martin & Co. Inc. TN Lowers Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SouthState by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

SouthState Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $102.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

