Martin & Co. Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $308.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.90. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald's ( NYSE:MCD ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

