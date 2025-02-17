Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 1,584 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son accounts for 1.1% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBSS opened at $72.41 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $842.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nuts and nut-related products. It offers dried fruit-based products that are sold under, Fisher Nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading

