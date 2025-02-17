Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 4,251 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.5% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

