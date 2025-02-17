Mathes Company Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 53.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,318,000 after buying an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,423,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,355 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 787,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Entergy by 1,490.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 644,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $82.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $84.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.