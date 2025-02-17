Mathes Company Inc. Has $825,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,405 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $291.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.63. The company has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 119.21%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.