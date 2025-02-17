Mathes Company Inc. Trims Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 2.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $367.43 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

