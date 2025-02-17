MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of MAX opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.30 million, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

