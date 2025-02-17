Medical Stocks To Follow Today – February 16th

Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, and Tempus AI are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or research and development of healthcare-related products, devices, or services. These stocks can include pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and other businesses within the healthcare industry. Investors may purchase medical stocks as part of their investment portfolio to capitalize on the growth potential of the healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $27.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $844.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,943. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $794.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $844.98.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,691,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,475,684. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. 25,048,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

