Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 421.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $340.17 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.