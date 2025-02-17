Meredith Wealth Planning Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 210.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 291,004 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VXUS opened at $62.91 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.