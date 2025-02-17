Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metagenomi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Metagenomi by 482.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Metagenomi by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 145,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Metagenomi Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of MGX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. 977,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Metagenomi has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

