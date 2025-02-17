Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.5 days.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $64.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,636. Metro has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

