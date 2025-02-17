Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.5 days.
Metro Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $64.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,636. Metro has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36.
About Metro
