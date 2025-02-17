MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

MTG stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.