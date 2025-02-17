MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM):

2/14/2025 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $53.00 to $56.00.

2/3/2025 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/16/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after buying an additional 1,268,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 229,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

