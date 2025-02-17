MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $344.89 and last traded at $337.73. Approximately 13,875,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 16,244,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

