Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $59.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,153,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,748 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $59,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

