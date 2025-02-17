Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,654,600 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,446,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.9 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MIELF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 64,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.63.
About Mitsubishi Electric
