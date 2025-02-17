Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.