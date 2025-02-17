Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.