Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Moderna by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Moderna by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $32.99 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.