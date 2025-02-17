Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

