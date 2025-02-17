Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,742,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,787,000 after buying an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

