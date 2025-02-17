Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 348.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,559 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

