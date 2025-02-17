Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $373.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.06 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

