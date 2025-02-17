Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 11,488 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

