Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 19,734 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The firm has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

