Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after acquiring an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after purchasing an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,469,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $522.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.78 and its 200-day moving average is $518.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

