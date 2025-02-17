Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 120,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $157.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $200.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

