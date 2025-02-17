Monument Capital Management Acquires 1,277 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,381,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,516,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,446,000 after acquiring an additional 249,011 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,961,000 after acquiring an additional 62,538 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

