Monument Capital Management Acquires Shares of 16,909 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Creative Planning lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 412,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 290,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

