Monument Capital Management Buys 1,021 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 400,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 219,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,672,000 after purchasing an additional 189,622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $14,073,240.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,684,956 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

