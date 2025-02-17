Monument Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

CNS opened at $85.18 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

