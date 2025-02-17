Monument Capital Management Has $2.93 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $178.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.74. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.81 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

