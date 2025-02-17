Monument Capital Management Invests $872,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $929.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $805.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

