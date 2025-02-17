Monument Capital Management Makes New $362,000 Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,063,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,075,000 after buying an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $132.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inter Parfums

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.