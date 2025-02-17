Monument Capital Management Makes New $362,000 Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,063,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,075,000 after buying an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inter Parfums Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $132.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inter Parfums
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inter Parfums
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.