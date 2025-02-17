Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Sells $395,391.70 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $485.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.04 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.47 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 49,501.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,664,000 after acquiring an additional 388,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,777,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

