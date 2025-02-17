Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

Apple, Alibaba Group, and Amazon.com are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to stocks of companies within the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, music distribution platforms, and live entertainment companies. Investing in music stocks allows investors to participate in the success and growth of the music industry as a whole. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,828,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.73. 52,592,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,962,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,645,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

