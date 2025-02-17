NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Update

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASB Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $270.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. NASB Financial has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

NASB Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

