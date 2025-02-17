Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 9,368 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.28.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

CVS opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.