Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,173.20. The trade was a 8.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE PEO opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

