Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.09 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 305.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,564,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 44,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

